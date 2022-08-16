Ambassador Cruise Line Charters Ship to the Scottish Government

Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed it’s chartering the Ambition to the Scottish Government. Formerly known as AIDAmira, the 1,428-guest vessel will be used to house Ukrainian refugees in the country.

“We have agreed a joint arrangement with the Scottish Government that means we can help the Scottish resettlement program for the Ukraine population, many of whom are fleeing the country,” the company sad in a prepared statement.

Currently sailing to Scotland, the cruise ship is set to arrive in Glasgow at the beginning of September, Ambassador explained.

“We are proud to be supporting such an important humanitarian cause,” it added.

Acquired by Ambassador Cruise Line in January 2022, the Ambition was scheduled to launch service for the brand in March 2023.

While the duration of the charter agreement has not been disclosed, no changes to the inaugural timeline have been confirmed so far.

“We are still finalizing the details with the various parties concerned, but we will be communicating with guests in due course to explain this agreement and we hope you are able to understand our wishes to help with this cause,” Ambassador noted.

Docked in Montenegro for the past four months, the Ambition has been out of service since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 1999 as the Mistral, the 48,200-ton vessel was built for Festival Cruises.

After the collapse of its original operators, the ship was acquired by Iberojet for further service in Europe as the Grand Mistral.

In 2007, it joined Carnival Corporation when the Spanish tour operator, along with its fleet, was acquired by the U.S.-based cruise conglomerate.

Before being sold to its current owners, the vessel also spent time sailing for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises.

As the second ship of Ambassador, the Ambition is now set to provide departures from regional UK ports such as Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth.