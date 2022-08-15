Restart Update: Here Are the Cruise Ships Yet to Return

While most of the world’s cruise fleet has now resumed service, some vessels haven’t seen any guests onboard since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruise Industry News looked at the ships that are yet to return to service, here’s the complete list:

Ship: National Geographic Islander II

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 48

Built: 1989

Homeport: Baltra

Itineraries: Galapagos Cruising

First Cruise: August 19, 2022

Ship: Pacific Encounter

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2002

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Itineraries: Australia Domestic Cruising

First Cruise: August 20, 2022

Ship: Costa Serena

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2007

Homeport: Shanghai (China)

Itineraries: Japan and China

First Cruise: TBD

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2004

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itineraries: Mexico and Hawaii

First Cruise: September 24, 2022

Ship: Volendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 1999

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Itineraries: Mediterranean and Holy Land

First cruise: September 24, 2022

Ship: Costa Favolosa

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeport: Tarragona (Spain)

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: October 7, 2022

Ship: Pacific Adventure

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2001

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Itineraries: Ocean Getaway

First Cruise: October 22, 2022

Ship: Diamond Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2004

Homeport: San Diego (California)

Itineraries: California Coast, Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez

First Cruise: November 20, 2022

Ship: Ambition

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,200

Built: 1999

Homeport: Tilbury (England)

Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe

First cruise: March 4, 2023

Ship: Braemar

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 977

Built: 1993

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itineraries: Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe

First cruise: April 28, 2023



Ship: Costa Magica

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720

Built: 2004

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: TBD

First Cruise: TBD

Ship: Costa Atlantica

Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2000

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: Asia

First Cruise: TBD



Ship: Costa Mediterranea

Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: Asia

First Cruise: TBD

Other active vessels that haven’t started guest operations since the beginning of the pandemic:

AIDAvita (TBD)

Stella Australis (Cruceros Australis)

Heritage Adventurer (Heritage Expeditions)

The Ushuaia (Antarpply Expeditions)

Expedition (G Adventures)

Pacific World (Peace Boat)

Golden Horizon (Tradewind Voyages)

In addition to the aboveships, there are other laid up vessels around the world, including ships with new owners in Greece, and most of the former fleet of Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises.

The fleets of several local brands in China have also remained out of service since early 2020.