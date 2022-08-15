Restart Update: Here Are the Cruise Ships Yet to Return
While most of the world’s cruise fleet has now resumed service, some vessels haven’t seen any guests onboard since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cruise Industry News looked at the ships that are yet to return to service, here’s the complete list:
Ship: National Geographic Islander II
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 48
Built: 1989
Homeport: Baltra
Itineraries: Galapagos Cruising
First Cruise: August 19, 2022
Ship: Pacific Encounter
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 2002
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Itineraries: Australia Domestic Cruising
First Cruise: August 20, 2022
Ship: Costa Serena
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2007
Homeport: Shanghai (China)
Itineraries: Japan and China
First Cruise: TBD
Ship: Sapphire Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 2004
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Itineraries: Mexico and Hawaii
First Cruise: September 24, 2022
Ship: Volendam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 1999
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Itineraries: Mediterranean and Holy Land
First cruise: September 24, 2022
Ship: Costa Favolosa
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012
Built: 2011
Homeport: Tarragona (Spain)
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: October 7, 2022
Ship: Pacific Adventure
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 2001
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Itineraries: Ocean Getaway
First Cruise: October 22, 2022
Ship: Diamond Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 2004
Homeport: San Diego (California)
Itineraries: California Coast, Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez
First Cruise: November 20, 2022
Ship: Ambition
Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,200
Built: 1999
Homeport: Tilbury (England)
Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe
First cruise: March 4, 2023
Ship: Braemar
Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 977
Built: 1993
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itineraries: Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe
First cruise: April 28, 2023
Ship: Costa Magica
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720
Built: 2004
Homeport: TBD
Itineraries: TBD
First Cruise: TBD
Ship: Costa Atlantica
Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2000
Homeport: TBD
Itineraries: Asia
First Cruise: TBD
Ship: Costa Mediterranea
Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: TBD
Itineraries: Asia
First Cruise: TBD
Other active vessels that haven’t started guest operations since the beginning of the pandemic:
- AIDAvita (TBD)
- Stella Australis (Cruceros Australis)
- Heritage Adventurer (Heritage Expeditions)
- The Ushuaia (Antarpply Expeditions)
- Expedition (G Adventures)
- Pacific World (Peace Boat)
- Golden Horizon (Tradewind Voyages)
In addition to the aboveships, there are other laid up vessels around the world, including ships with new owners in Greece, and most of the former fleet of Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises.
The fleets of several local brands in China have also remained out of service since early 2020.