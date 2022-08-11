Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

MSC Cruises Fleet Gets Marine Environmental Protection Certification

MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises today announced that its entire fleet of ships has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for marine environmental protection, ISO 21070:2017, according to a press release.

The new certification specifies the procedures for the shipboard management of waste, including handling, collection, separation, marking, treatment and storage.

Minas Myrtidis, VP Environmental Operations and Compliance, MSC Cruises, said: “We are delighted that our entire fleet is now certified with ISO 21070:2017. As we work to solve the great sustainability challenges that our industry faces, we continue to deploy every tool available to accelerate this, including industry standards and certification. We are and will always remain committed to environmental protection.”

It also describes the ship-to-shore interface and the delivery of waste from the ship to port reception facilities, the company said. 

All future MSC Cruises’ ships will receive the certification as they enter service. 

ISO 21070:2017 certification is complementary to the European Union’s Implementing Regulation 2022/91 of January 21, 2022 which defines criteria for determining that a ship produces reduced quantities of waste and manages waste in a sustainable and environmentally sound manner.

ISO’s criteria provides additional information on waste management practices for port authorities to consider when calculating fees reduction for use of port reception facilities in accordance with the EU Directive 2019/883.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report