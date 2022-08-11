Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Royal Caribbean Dropping Vaccine Requirements for Select Cruises

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are dropping their vaccine requirements for cruises leaving from select homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting in September.

The changes start on Sept. 5 on sailings from Los Angeles, Galveston, New Orleans and all European homeports.

Unvaccinated guests are welcome as long as they meet any testing requirements. Additionally, guests can only disembark in Grand Cayman, for example, with a valid vaccination card. 

Guests that are not "up to date" on their vaccination per EMA standards will need to take a COVID-19 test aboard to get off in Greece or Spain, the company said.

The company said vaccination requirements remain in place for all other homeports.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report