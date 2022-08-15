Tauck Partners with Silversea to Offer New York-to-Quebec Itinerary in 2023

Tauck is launching small ship ocean cruises from New York City to Quebec City aboard Silversea’s Silver shadow beginning in the fall of next year, according to a press release.

Three sailings from Manhattan to Quebec City will depart on the new 13-day "Shores of Eastern Canada and New England" itinerary, along with sailings from Quebec City to Manhattan. All departures are scheduled for September and October 2023, according to the company.

The first day of the new Tauck itinerary includes a guided tour of Manhattan and an overnight stay at the Times Square New York Marriott Marquis.

The Silver Shadow will next take the passengers on a 10-night cruise to Quebec City, including stops at Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Saguenay (Quebec) as well as the last port of call in Quebec City. Before leaving the city on an excursion to visit the Montmorency Falls and the Ile d'Orleans, guests can take a sightseeing tour of the city. The excursion will conclude with a farewell celebration, dinner, and overnight lodgings at the Chateau Frontenac.

This itinerary is a continuation of Tauck's 2019 Chicago to Toronto sailing, and during the past several years, the company has also included several Alaska cruises in its inventory.

“We’ve seen tremendous interest in our Alaska and Great Lakes programs – we essentially sold out across the board this year – and we’re excited to expand our domestic cruise offerings for next year with this wonderful new journey,” commented Dan Mahar, chief executive officer, Tauck.

Despite spending time on Silver Shadow with other Silversea passengers, Tauck's guests will enjoy a very distinct experience, according to Mahar.

As Mahar further pointed out, Tauck offers all of its shore excursions without charging extra, in contrast to Silversea, which only includes a few shore excursions in its rates.