Ritz-Carlton Reschedules Inaugural Cruise Again

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection today announced that it will reschedule its inaugural voyage due to ongoing global supply chain challenges and the unprecedented delay in receiving certain compulsory materials necessary for the final stage of finishing, according to a statement.

The Evrima, the first yacht from Ritz-Carlton, will now set sail on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona. The cruise brand originally intended to enter service in 2019.

Ritz-Carlton said it was personally reaching out to impacted guests and their travel agents.

Guests impacted by this schedule change may choose to reschedule their voyage to an available itinerary or be reimbursed.