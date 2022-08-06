Fred. Olsen Returns to Dover and Adds Late Summer Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will return to Dover this August and provide a variety of late-summer cruises to destinations including Norway, France, Spain, and the Adriatic, according to a press release.

The Bolette will sail from Dover in August, September, and October, with visits to the Azores and Madeira, as well as the Norwegian fjords, according to the company.

Prior to that, the Bolette will offer its first cruise from Dover in 2022, with an eight-night "Scenic Isles and Lochs of Scotland" itinerary that will take guests to the Sound of Mull as well as the remote islands of Orkney and Shetland.

From September to November, Dover will be the homeport for the Balmoral, which will cruise into the Mediterranean after crossing the Arctic Circle on a 28-day voyage around Greece and the Adriatic.

“Our Journey Planners have hand-crafted these late summer sailings especially, taking advantage of the south-easterly location of the port to maximize the experiences on-board and ashore for our guests. This summer, guests will be able to enjoy a scenic sailing of the River Seine in a short four-night break to France, experience Sami culture in Arctic Norway in a journey to seek out the Northern Lights, or voyage to the Adriatic, with opportunities to explore the ancient sites of Dubrovnik, Kotor and Athens on a longer break,” commented Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Fred. Olsen’s late summer highlights:

“Scenic Isles and Lochs of Scotland”, departing from Dover

Date: August 19, 2022

Rate: £799 per person

Itinerary: Dover, England – Invergordon, Scotland – Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland – Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Scotland – Portree, Isle of Skye – Cruising sound of Mull, Scotland – Cruising past Duart Castle, Scotland – Cruising by Mull of Kintyre, Scotland – Dover, England

“Cultural Icons of Italy”, departing from Dover

Date: September 27, 2022

Rate: £1,399 per person

Itinerary: Dover, England – La Coruña, Spain – Málaga, Spain – Cagliari, Sardinia – Naples, Italy – Civitavecchia (for Rome), Italy – Livorno, Italy – Lisbon, Portugal – Dover, England