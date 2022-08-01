Assa Abloy

MSC Drops COVID-19 Testing for Short Cruises from U.S.

MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises announced that it will implement a new wellbeing protocol for its passengers sailing from U.S. ports of embarkation starting on August 8.

The line currently has two ships based in Florida; the MSC Seashore in Miami and the MSC Divina in Port Canaveral.  

The company said that fully vaccinated passengers sailing five nights or less from U.S. ports are recommended to have tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of embarkation, but this is not a stipulation for boarding.

In addition, new changes are that children unvaccinated for COVID-19 aged two years and older will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of embarkation and fully vaccinated passengers sailing six nights or longer from U.S. ports must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within three days of embarkation.

MSC Cruises’ current vaccination requirements will remain in place for sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral until August 8. The current rules are that all guests who are 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

