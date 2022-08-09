Carnival Pandemic Ship Moves: 23 Ships Have Now Left the Fleet
With the recent disposal of the AIDAvita, a total of 23 cruise ships have now left the Carnival Corporation fleet since early 2020.
According to the recently released Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, the average age of ships leaving the fleet was approximately 25 years old, with an average size of approximately 1,661 berths.
Of the 23 ships that left the fleet, only six are currently operating revenue cruises.
Cruise Industry News looks into the vessels that ended up sold off and their consequent fates:
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Atlantica
Year Built: 2000
Original Cost: $335 million
Capacity: 2,114
Tonnage: 86,000
Disposal Date: January 2020
Fate: Planned transfer to Carnival’s joint-venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Of note, the Costa Mediterranea was also moved to the joint venture.
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Victoria
Year Built: 1996
Original Cost: $388 million
Capacity: 1,928
Tonnage: 75,000
Disposal Date: June 2020
Fate: Sold to an Italian shipyard conglomerate before being scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Fantasy
Year Built: 1990
Original Cost: $225 million
Capacity: 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Inspiration
Year Built: 1996
Original Cost: $270 million
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Amsterdam
Year Built: 2000
Original Cost: $400 million
Capacity: 1,380
Tonnage: 62,735
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line; now serving the British market as the Bolette.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Rotterdam
Year Built: 1997
Original Cost: $250 million
Capacity: 1,320
Tonnage: 59,885
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line; now serving the British market as the Borealis.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Veendam
Year Built: 1996
Original Cost: $215 million
Capacity: 1,350
Tonnage: 55,819
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator .
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Maasdam
Year Built: 1993
Original Cost: $180 million
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,451
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa neoRomantica
Year Built: 1993
Original Cost: $325 million
Capacity: 1,365
Tonnage: 54,000
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Sold to Celestyal Cruises before being beached for scrapping in Gadani, Pakistan.
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Ship: Oceana
Year Built: 1999
Original Cost: $300 million
Capacity: 2,000
Tonnage: 77,000
Disposal Date: July 2020
Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Sun Princess
Year Built: 1995
Original Cost: $300 million
Capacity: 1,950
Tonnage: 77,000
Disposal Date: September 2020
Fate: Acquired by Peace Boat Organization and renamed Pacific World.
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Sea Princess
Year Built: 1998
Original Cost: $300 million
Capacity: 1,950
Tonnage: 77,000
Disposal Date: September 2020
Fate: Renamed Charming after being sold to Foresee Cruises, a new Chinese cruise operator.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Imagination
Year Built: 1995
Original Cost: $270 million
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: September 2020
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Fascination
Year Built: 1994
Original Cost: $315 million
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: September 2020
Fate: Sold to Asian interests before being beached for scrapping in Gadani, Pakistan.
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises Australia
Ship: Pacific Aria
Year Built: 1993
Original Cost: $220 million
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,819
Disposal Date: October 2020
Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises Australia
Ship: Pacific Dawn
Year Built: 1991
Original Cost: $276 million
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Disposal Date: October 2020
Fate: Initially bought by a group of investors who planned to transform it into a floating community; later acquired by Ambassador Cruise Line and renamed Ambience for service in the UK market.
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Pacific Princess
Year Built: 1999
Original Cost: $190 million
Capacity: 680
Tonnage: 30,200
Disposal Date: January 2021
Fate: Bought by Azamara’s new owners; currently sailing for the brand as the Azamara Onward.
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Ship: AIDAcara
Year Built: 1996
Original Cost: $190 million
Capacity: 1,186
Tonnage: 38,600
Disposal Date: June 2021
Fate: Renamed Astoria Grande for further service after being sold to a new Russian cruise operator.
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Mediterranea
Year Built: 2003
Original Cost: $335 million
Capacity: 2,114
Tonnage: 86,000
Disposal Date: October 2021
Fate: Transferred to Carnival’s joint-venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Ship: AIDAmira
Year Built: 1999
Original Cost: $245 million
Capacity: 1,248
Tonnage: 48,200
Disposal Date: January 2022
Fate: Entering in service for UK-based Ambassador Cruise Line in 2023 as the Ambition.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Original Cost: $250 million
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: February 2022
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Ship: AIDAvita
Year Built: 2002
Original Cost: $350 million
Capacity: 1,270
Tonnage: 42,200
Disposal Date: June 2022
Fate: Not resuming service for AIDA Cruises; expected to be sold to another cruise operator.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Original Cost: $275 million
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Disposal Date: October 2022
Fate: Completing its farewell season before leaving the fleet in October with no announced future plans.