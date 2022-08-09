Carnival Pandemic Ship Moves: 23 Ships Have Now Left the Fleet

With the recent disposal of the AIDAvita, a total of 23 cruise ships have now left the Carnival Corporation fleet since early 2020.

According to the recently released Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, the average age of ships leaving the fleet was approximately 25 years old, with an average size of approximately 1,661 berths.

Of the 23 ships that left the fleet, only six are currently operating revenue cruises.

Cruise Industry News looks into the vessels that ended up sold off and their consequent fates:

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Atlantica

Year Built: 2000

Original Cost: $335 million

Capacity: 2,114

Tonnage: 86,000

Disposal Date: January 2020

Fate: Planned transfer to Carnival’s joint-venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Of note, the Costa Mediterranea was also moved to the joint venture.

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Victoria

Year Built: 1996

Original Cost: $388 million

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Disposal Date: June 2020

Fate: Sold to an Italian shipyard conglomerate before being scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Fantasy

Year Built: 1990

Original Cost: $225 million

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Inspiration

Year Built: 1996

Original Cost: $270 million

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Amsterdam

Year Built: 2000

Original Cost: $400 million

Capacity: 1,380

Tonnage: 62,735

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line; now serving the British market as the Bolette.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Rotterdam

Year Built: 1997

Original Cost: $250 million

Capacity: 1,320

Tonnage: 59,885

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line; now serving the British market as the Borealis.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Veendam

Year Built: 1996

Original Cost: $215 million

Capacity: 1,350

Tonnage: 55,819

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator .

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Maasdam

Year Built: 1993

Original Cost: $180 million

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,451

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa neoRomantica

Year Built: 1993

Original Cost: $325 million

Capacity: 1,365

Tonnage: 54,000

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Sold to Celestyal Cruises before being beached for scrapping in Gadani, Pakistan.

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Ship: Oceana

Year Built: 1999

Original Cost: $300 million

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 77,000

Disposal Date: July 2020

Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Sun Princess

Year Built: 1995

Original Cost: $300 million

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 77,000

Disposal Date: September 2020

Fate: Acquired by Peace Boat Organization and renamed Pacific World.

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Sea Princess

Year Built: 1998

Original Cost: $300 million

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 77,000

Disposal Date: September 2020

Fate: Renamed Charming after being sold to Foresee Cruises, a new Chinese cruise operator.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Imagination

Year Built: 1995

Original Cost: $270 million

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: September 2020

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Fascination

Year Built: 1994

Original Cost: $315 million

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: September 2020

Fate: Sold to Asian interests before being beached for scrapping in Gadani, Pakistan.

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises Australia

Ship: Pacific Aria

Year Built: 1993

Original Cost: $220 million

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,819

Disposal Date: October 2020

Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises Australia

Ship: Pacific Dawn

Year Built: 1991

Original Cost: $276 million

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Disposal Date: October 2020

Fate: Initially bought by a group of investors who planned to transform it into a floating community; later acquired by Ambassador Cruise Line and renamed Ambience for service in the UK market.

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Pacific Princess

Year Built: 1999

Original Cost: $190 million

Capacity: 680

Tonnage: 30,200

Disposal Date: January 2021

Fate: Bought by Azamara’s new owners; currently sailing for the brand as the Azamara Onward.

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Ship: AIDAcara

Year Built: 1996

Original Cost: $190 million

Capacity: 1,186

Tonnage: 38,600

Disposal Date: June 2021

Fate: Renamed Astoria Grande for further service after being sold to a new Russian cruise operator.

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Mediterranea

Year Built: 2003

Original Cost: $335 million

Capacity: 2,114

Tonnage: 86,000

Disposal Date: October 2021

Fate: Transferred to Carnival’s joint-venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Ship: AIDAmira

Year Built: 1999

Original Cost: $245 million

Capacity: 1,248

Tonnage: 48,200

Disposal Date: January 2022

Fate: Entering in service for UK-based Ambassador Cruise Line in 2023 as the Ambition.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Original Cost: $250 million

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: February 2022

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Ship: AIDAvita

Year Built: 2002

Original Cost: $350 million

Capacity: 1,270

Tonnage: 42,200

Disposal Date: June 2022

Fate: Not resuming service for AIDA Cruises; expected to be sold to another cruise operator.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Original Cost: $275 million

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Disposal Date: October 2022

Fate: Completing its farewell season before leaving the fleet in October with no announced future plans.