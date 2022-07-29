Assa Abloy

Norwegian CEO Sommer: 'New Era' as Company Takes Delivery of Prima

Harry Sommer, President and CEO, NCL with Captain Roger Gustavsen at Norwegian Prima’s Delivery ceremony

Norwegian Cruise Line today took delivery of its newest ship, the Norwegian Prima, in Marghera, Venice at the Fincantieri shipyard.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line said: "Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class. She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy as well as our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations. We thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri, whose coveted craftsmanship, expertise, and dedication, helped bring Norwegian Prima to life. We cannot wait to welcome our guests onboard."

This milestone marks the arrival of the first ship in Prima Class that will see six new ships delivered through 2027, the company said. 

General Manager Martin Ivanov, Captain Roger Gustavsen, President & CEO Harry Sommer, Staff Captain.

Present at the landmark event was Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri; as well as other notable NCLH and Fincantieri executives. The delivery celebration was followed by the traditional flag exchange ceremony.

Photo: Harry Sommer, President and CEO, NCL with Captain Roger Gustavsen at Norwegian Prima’s Delivery ceremony

