Norwegian Takes Delivery of New Prima from Fincantieri

Fincantieri has delivered the new Norwegian Prima, the first of six vessels for Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) new Prima Class of ships.

The newbuild was delivered at the shipyard in Marghera (Venice) today, at the presence of Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, and Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The 3,215-guest ship enters service later this month and is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL’s signature offering of freedom and flexibility, qualified by an innovative configuration for an elevated passenger experience.

In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.