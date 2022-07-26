Main Engine of First Carnival China Newbuild Now Running

Carnival China’s first newbuild has reached a major construction milestone with the start of one of its main engines.

After being floated out in December, the 135,000-ton ship is currently in final stages of its newbuild process at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard.

A variation of Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista class line of ships, the still unnamed vessel will become the first large cruise ship ever constructed in China when it enters service in 2023.

According to local sources, the vessel’s first main generator was activated in early July, marking the beginning of a new building phase.

To be operated by a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), the cruise ship is equipped with a total of five high-power engines.

The entire power system is capable of generating over 62 megawatts, which is similar to the energy supply of 6,000 households.

Set to serve the Chinese domestic market, the Carnival/CSSC joint venture ordered the vessel back in 2016.

In addition to a sister ship set for a 2024 delivery, the original contract also included an option for four extra vessels.

At the time, the company also announced that the 5,000-guest ships would feature Chinese and Western style designs, along with features tailored for the local Chinese market.

In 2018, the joint venture revealed plans to acquire two second-hand cruise ships, the Costa Atlantica and the Costa Mediterranea.

Previously operated by Costa Cruises, the 2,100-guest vessels were delivered to their new owners, respectively, in 2020 and 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and its travel restrictions, the ships are yet to enter service for the Chinese brand.

Still sporting Costa’s colors and features, the Atlantica and the Mediterranea remain anchored off the coast of Cyprus since late April.