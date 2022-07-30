Whitewater

Silversea Has Added Six New Ships in Three Years

Silver Moon

Undergoing a new phase in its history, the Silversea Cruises fleet is seeing unprecedent growth.

With the recent acquisition of the former Crystal Endeavor, the ultra-luxury brand will have added a total of six new vessels between 2021 and 2024.

Here’s the list of ships entering service for the brand:

Ship: Silver Moon
Debut Date: June 2021
Capacity: 596 guests
Tonnage: 40,700

Marking Silversea’s return to service, the Silver Moon launched service in June 2021.

A sister to the 2017-built Silver Muse, the ultra-luxury vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and has capacity for nearly 600 guests.

Ship: Silver Origin
Debut Date: June 2021
Capacity: 100 guests
Tonnage: 5,739

The Silver Origin entered service for Silversea in June 2021, becoming the brand’s first purpose-built expedition newbuild.

Replacing the Silver Galapagos, the 100-guest vessel is now offering year-round expedition voyages in the Galapagos.

Ship: Silver Dawn
Debut Date: April 2022
Capacity: 596 guests
Tonnage: 40,700

After being delivered in late 2021, the 596-guest Silver Dawn welcomed its first guests in April 2022.

The ultra-luxury cruise ship was ordered in 2018 at a cost of over €320 million, as the third in the Muse series.

Ship: Silver Endeavour
Debut Date: November 2022
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 19,800

Following Crystal Cruises’ collapse, Silversea added an extra expedition ship to its fleet in 2022. Formerly known as the Crystal Endeavor, the 200-guest vessel was acquired in July for $275 million.

Set to debut in Antarctica in November, the 2021-built vessel will be renamed Silver Endeavour and become the company’s fifth expedition ship.

Ship: Silver Nova
Debut Date: July 2023
Capacity: 728 guests
Tonnage: 54,700

Ushering a new era of growth for its fleet, Silversea will take delivery of the Silver Nova in 2023.

First in a new series of ultra-luxury cruise ships, the 728-guest vessel is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard. With an innovative design, the Nova will be the fleet’s first LNG-powered hybrid ship.

Ship: Unnamed
Debut Date: Q2 2024
Capacity: 728 guests
Tonnage: 57,700

A second Nova-class ship is also currently on order at the Meyer Werft. Set to enter service in 2024, the 57,700-ton vessel follows the Silver Nova in the second quarter of that year.

