MSC Names Koreen McNutt as SVP Commercial Sales Officer in the USA

MSC Cruises USA today announced Koreen McNutt will join the cruise line on August 1 as Senior Vice President Commercial Sales Officer and report to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn Torrent, according to a press release.

McNutt's new role will aim to lead trade sales and relations efforts in the U.S. for the world’s fastest growing major cruise line.

Her career includes 16 years at Expedia Group, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Global Supply.

Prior to that, McNutt spent 13 years at Holland America Line/Windstar Cruises leading complex product and project management.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We are thrilled for Koreen to join the MSC Cruises’ family and bring her deep knowledge and expertise to our ambitious growth plans for the U.S. market.

“I’m confident Koreen’s history as an accomplished leader in global sales, operations and account management makes her the right person to support and grow our valued relationships with travel advisors and sales partners.”