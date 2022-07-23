Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

MSC Names Koreen McNutt as SVP Commercial Sales Officer in the USA

Koreen McNutt

MSC Cruises USA today announced Koreen McNutt will join the cruise line on August 1 as Senior Vice President Commercial Sales Officer and report to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn Torrent, according to a press release.

McNutt's new role will aim to lead trade sales and relations efforts in the U.S. for the world’s fastest growing major cruise line.

Her career includes 16 years at Expedia Group, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Global Supply.

Prior to that, McNutt spent 13 years at Holland America Line/Windstar Cruises leading complex product and project management.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We are thrilled for Koreen to join the MSC Cruises’ family and bring her deep knowledge and expertise to our ambitious growth plans for the U.S. market.

“I’m confident Koreen’s history as an accomplished leader in global sales, operations and account management makes her the right person to support and grow our valued relationships with travel advisors and sales partners.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Dometic

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report