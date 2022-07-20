Silversea Reveals New 136-Day 2025 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has opened an exclusive pre-sale on its Controtempo World Cruise for 2025, inviting guests to cruise to 59 destinations in 30 countries across four continents, according to a press release.

Unveiled by the cruise line’s executives during a special live-streamed event, the 136-day Controtempo World Cruise will depart Tokyo for New York on January 13, 2025 on the Silver Dawn.

The Controtempo World Cruise 2025 was unveiled to selected guests and travel partners during a virtual premiere, which featured a video starring Fernando Barroso de Oliveira—Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society. Incorporating a 10-song soundtrack composed especially for the event, inspired by each region on the voyage,

At the video’s conclusion and following a brief presentation, attendees posed their questions to Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises; and Fernando.

“Feeding the incredibly high demand for extended voyages, our destination experts have designed our new Controtempo World Cruise 2025 to sail offbeat, enabling the world’s most experienced travellers to rediscover the world in a whole new light,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Controtempo, a musical term that means ‘off-tempo’, will take guests closer to the authentic heartbeat of iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. We will be travelling to an unusual rhythm, from East to West, with more time ashore in unconventional seasons. For the first time, we will host our World Cruise aboard our beautiful Silver Dawn—a slightly larger ship with a capacity of 596—which pays testament to the high demand we are seeing for extended voyages. Most importantly, guests will enjoy an enhanced experience aboard Silver Dawn, with the choice of eight restaurants; eight bars and lounges; our immersive culinary program, S.A.L.T.; and our indulgent wellness program, Otium. This is the invitation to gain a different perspective on the world, in true Silversea style.”

According to the company, the cruise will have 33 overnight calls, seven exclusive events, three optional overland program, and 19 maiden calls, the Controtempo World Cruise 2025 is set to unlock new, immersive experiences for Silversea’s well-travelled guests. There are 10 segments available.