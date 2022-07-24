Complete List: All the New Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Through 2027

In a new phase of fleet expansion, Norwegian Cruise Line is set to grown its guest capacity by 50 percent by 2027.

With the Norwegian Prima entering service soon, the brand is introducing a new six-ship class which will add nearly 20,000 berths to its fleet.

Here’s the complete list of ships presently on order for Norwegian Cruise Line:

Ship: Norwegian Prima

Debut Date: Summer 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Under construction in Italy

Currently under final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Norwegian Prima is poised to enter service this summer.

The first of the new Prima Class of ships, the 3,215-guest vessel will introduce several new features, including the fleet’s first three-deck go-kart track and a upscale food hall with 11 culinary venues.

Ship: Norwegian Viva

Debut Date: Q2 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Under construction in Italy

Second in the Prima Class, the Norwegian Viva is scheduled for a Q2 2023 delivery.

The 140,000-ton vessel is being built at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Venice, before launching service in the Mediterranean.

Ship: Prima Class III

Debut Date: 2024

Capacity: 3,550

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Planned

Following the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva, the third Prima Class vessel will have increased guest capacity.

Set for a 2024 delivery, the vessel will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard, with capacity to accommodate 3,550 passengers in double occupancy.

Ship: Prima Class IV

Debut Date: 2025

Capacity: 3,550

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Planned

Another Prima Class cruise ships is set to be delivered by Fincantieri in 2025.

Ship: Prima Class V

Debut Date: 2026

Capacity: 3,550

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Planned

After originally ordering four Prima Class vessels, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed options for two additional vessels in 2018. The series’ fifth vessel is set to enter service in 2026.

Ship: Prima Class VI

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 3,550

Tonnage: 140,000

Status: Planned

Closing out the Prima Class, a sixth sister ship is set to enter service in 2027. With all the vessels in service, the brand will see a 50 percent growth in its capacity when compared to 2019 levels.