Quark Expeditions Launches New Photography Voyage in Arctic

Quark Expeditions has announced a new photography-themed voyage in Spitsbergen for the Arctic 2023 sailing season, positioning it as a dream trip for photographers, according to a company press release.

Beginner and advanced photographers can explore Spitsbergen in the Norwegian Arctic and hone their photography skills at the same time on the 11-day Spitsbergen Photography: Under the Midnight Sun expedition, which Quark Expeditions is offering July 19-29, 2023.

Inspiring guests through snow-topped mountains, massive glaciers, deep-walled fjords and tundra of Spitsbergen will be award-winning photographer, filmmaker and lecturer Chris Linder.

July is a magical time to visit Svalbard, when the light-filled summer days fuel a brief but intense explosion of life from tiny tundra flowers to polar bears, walruses, and whales,” says Chris Linder, who has photographed more than 50 scientific expeditions after transitioning from naval officer and oceanographic researcher to visual storyteller. "The diversity of subject matter and enchanting low-angle light make this expedition a photographer’s dream", added Linder.

Guests will enjoy this photography-themed journey aboard the 128-passenger Ocean Adventurer.

“We’re so proud to have created this unique itinerary specifically geared to Arctic photographers," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. “The impetus for this itinerary came from our guests who’ve expressed a desire to perfect their photography skills in Spitsbergen, which is known as the Wildlife Capital of the Arctic. We’re also pleased that our guests can learn from an award-winning photographer like Chris Linder who has worked for many years in the Arctic."