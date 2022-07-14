Tarragona

Ponant Guests Reach the Geographic North Pole for the First Time

Le Commandant Charcot

On July 13, 2022 at 12:00PM EST, Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot reached the geographic North Pole, marking the first time for a luxury passenger vessel to bring travelers to the location, according to a press release.

This follows Le Commandant Charcot's first voyage to the North Pole in September 2021, the first French vessel to reach this latitude.

“It is with great humility, and emotion that we have reached this latitude, each of us aware of the exceptional character of this moment we have been living,” said Captain Patrick Marchesseau, at her helm.

 

