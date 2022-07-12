Swan Hellenic's New Vega Christened

The Swan Hellenic Vega has been christened in Finland with new expedition ship is ready to start sailing, with hte maiden voyage set to cruise between Tromsø and Svalbard.

The naming ceremony was held on Monday July 11 with Patrizia Passalacqua serving as the godmother of the vessel. The event was attended by 100 invitees consisting of international cruise business and media representatives, along with Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito and Helsinki Shipyard’s top management.

After the Naming Ceremony, Helsinki Shipyard Project Manager Jonas Packalén commented: “This is a proud day for us all. SH Vega is every bit as beautiful and elegant as her twin sister! We wish her and her crew fair winds and following seas, with special thanks to everyone involved in the project for their unstinting dedication!”

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki for their superb work in creating this wonderful new ship. We are delighted with the quality of their work, creating another unique presence on the waves, and very much look forward to taking her first guests to see what others don’t, exploring the Arctic in exceptional comfort and style.”