Saga Honors the Anniversaries of New Ships

Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure and Spirit of Discovery have recently completed their first and third year of operation, respectively, , according to a press release.

The Spirit of Adventure made its first voyage on July 26, 2021, and has traveled roughly 80,000 nautical miles so far. During its one-year sailings, it has visited 144 itineraries across 23 cruises, according to the company. The Spirit of Discovery set sail on July 10, 2019, counting over 145,000 nautical miles to date, while also stopping at 273 locations across 48 cruises.

Saga Cruises released additional statistics in honor of the anniversaries of both ships, which include a total of 36.9 million meals served, more than 200 guest speakers and over 150 entertainers aboard, and 12,000 guest visits to the ships' spa facilities.

“Both ships were built bespoke to our specifications with our customers in mind. We spoke to our guests at length about what they wanted and the décor and layout is entirely based on their feedback. They asked for boutique, modern, and incredibly elegant and I think we achieved that,” said Nigel Blanks, CEO, Saga Cruises.

“Spirit of Discovery had only been sailing a short while when the pandemic hit, and Spirit of Adventure was launched as travel gradually returned last year and yet, we’ve had an overwhelming response from our guests who have been keen to get back out on the water. We’ve also welcomed a lot of newcomers to cruising who want an incredible and stress-free travel experience and see Saga and our beautiful, young ships as delivering just that,” he added.