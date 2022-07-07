Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Resumes Sailings from Scotland

For the first time since 2019, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will resume sailings from Scotland this year aboard Balmoral, according to a press release.

The Balmoral, which welcomed her first guests back on board in May 2022, will set sail from Rosyth in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 8 for an eight-night "Hidden Gems of the Norwegian Fjords" cruise, taking travelers to Nordfjord, Sognefjord, Fjaerlandsfjord, Eresfjord, Molde, Skjolden, and Olden, according to the company.

The Balmoral, named after Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish estate, joined the company's new ships, Bolette and Borealis, both of whichresumed cruising in 2021.

The Borealis became the first UK cruise ship to sail internationally in the post-pandemic era and the Balmoral’s first cruise was the “Canary Islands with the Funchal Flower Parade.”Since then, she has sailed from Newcastle to Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia.

The Balmoral will depart from Rosyth for the rest of summer 2022, before sailing on a series of cruises from Southampton, Dover, and Portsmouth in September.

“This first departure from Rosyth will be extra special as Scotland is Balmoral’s spiritual home, and we always receive a warm welcome when sailing from there. There is a long and proud history at Fred. Olsen of naming ships after Scottish icons, which reflects the connections between the Olsen family and Scotland. It is wonderful to have three ships sailing again, which allows us to offer departures from more regional ports around the UK,” said Peter Deer, managing director, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Sample Cruises:

Cities & Islands of Sweden, Estonia & Latvia, Departing from Rosyth

Date: July 16, 2022

Duration: 13 nights

Itinerary: Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland – Liepaja, Latvia – Saaremaa, Estonia – Tallinn, Estonia – Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden – Stockholm, Sweden – Visby, Sweden – Riga, Latvia – Klaipeda, Lithuania - Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland

Price: From £999 per person

Discovering Castles, Palaces, and Cultural Landmarks of Northern Europe, Departing from Rosyth

Date: August 19, 2022

Duration: 10 nights

Itinerary: Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland – Fredericia, Denmark - Klaipeda, Lithuania - Gdansk, Poland - Sassnitz, Germany - Szczecin, Poland - Kiel Canal Transit, Germany - Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland

Price: From £1199 per person

French Rivers With Bordeaux, Departing from Rosyth

Date: August 29, 2022

Duration: 11 nights

Itinerary: Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland – Lorient, France - Bordeaux, France – River Seine, Rouen, France – Honfleur, France - Edinburgh (Rosyth), Scotland

Price: From £1199 per person