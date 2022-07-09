Cruise Ship Scrap Update: More Cruise Ships Hit the Beach

The cruise ship recycling business is up in 2022.

After recycling a total of nine cruise ships in 2021, ship breaking yards have already received ten vessels in the first six months of 2022.

Cruise Industry News looks into the most recent transactions:

Salamis Filoxenia

Capacity: 400

Tonnage: 15,402

Year Built: 1975

Last Operator: Salamis Cruise Lines

Beaching Date: April 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

The former Salamis Filoxenia was beached for scrapping in April. Previously operated by Samalis Cruise Line, the veteran cruise ship had been out of service for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now being dismantled at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard, the 1975-built vessel started its life as a Soviet cruise ferry before being converted into a full-time cruise ship in the 1980s.

SuperStar Libra

Capacity: 1,494

Tonnage: 42,285

Year Built: 1988

Last Operator: Genting Hong Kong

Beaching Date: May 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

Four years after being taken out of regular cruise service, the SuperStar Libra (pictured above) had been beached for scrapping at Aliaga in May.

Formerly operated by Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises, the 1988-built vessel last served as a floating hotel at the MV Werften shipyard. With the Genting-owned facility filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, the ex-Norwegian Sea had been sitting in Limbo for the past months.

Black Watch

Capacity: 807

Tonnage: 28,613

Year Built: 1972

Last Operator: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Beaching Date: June 2022

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

Another classic cruise ship recently beached for scrapping, the Black Watch is now being dismantled at Alang, India.

Last operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, the 1972-built vessel had been retired by the British company in 2020. Subsequently sold to undisclosed buyers, the former Royal Viking Star sailed to Turkey – where it was expected to serve as a hotel ship.

Marella Dream

Capacity: 1,506

Tonnage: 55,000

Year Built: 1986

Last Operator: Marella Cruises

Beaching Date: June 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After two years of being laid up in Greece, the former Marella Dream was recently beached at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard.

The 55,000-ton vessel was retired by Marella Cruises in 2020 and spent the past two years anchored at the Elefsis Bay. Ordered for Home Lines, it originally entered service in 1986 and also sailed for Holland America Line and Costa Cruises.

Star Pisces

Capacity: 1,090

Tonnage: 40,053

Year Built: 1991

Last Operator: Star Cruises

Beaching Date: July 2022

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The Star Pisces is about to become the first ship of the former Star Cruises fleet to be beached for scrapping.

After seeing its former operator end operations earlier this year, the 1991-built vessel arrived in Alang recently. A former cruise ferry, the ship was operating short cruises to Malaysia when Genting Hong Kong – who controlled Star Cruises – filed for wind up the company in January.

Other cruise ships beached for scrapping in 2022: