Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Drops Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Testing

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it will no longer require guests to complete pre-cruise COVID-19 testing unless required by local regulations, according to a press release.

This policy will go into effect across Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises beginning August 1, 2022, the company said.

The pre-embarkation testing requirement will remain in place for guests currently traveling on voyages departing from destinations with local testing regulations, including but not limited to the U.S., Canada, Greece and Bermuda.

Norwegian said that the relaxation of the testing policy is in line with the rest of the travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. The company added that it continues to strongly recommend all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to travel.