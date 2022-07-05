Windstar Names Duncan V.P Legal and Assistant General Counsel

Windstar Cruises has hired Lyall Duncan as Vice President-Legal & Assistant General Counsel.

According to a press release, he is the line’s first in-house legal counsel dedicated solely to Windstar Cruises and will be based out of the luxury cruise line’s new headquarters in Miami.

Duncan moves to Windstar Cruises after serving as in-house counsel for several cruise lines as well as founding his own private firm.

Duncan has served as General Counsel for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; VP & General Counsel for Crystal Cruises; Associate General Counsel for Royal Caribbean; as well as Legal Counsel at Seadream Yacht Club.

“We feel very fortunate to have Lyall join the company as we establish Windstar in Miami,” said Windstar and Xanterra Travel Collection’s Chief Legal Officer Kirk Anderson. “Lyall’s breadth and depth of legal experience in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to build Windstar’s legacy as the leader in yacht-style cruising.”

Duncan earned a JD from C.U.N.Y. School of Law in New York and has a B.A. from St Louis University. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Florida, and he’s a longtime member of various maritime bars.