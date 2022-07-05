MJM Marine Wins Refurbishment Contract For Marella Discovery

Marella Cruises has awarded MJM Marine a multi-million-pound contract for refurbishment work onboard the Marella Discovery, according to a press release.

The Marella Discovery will undergo the renovation of its cabins and suites in November 2022, while in Cádiz, Spain.

Following the recent installation of antimicrobial lighting solutions for public restrooms aboard the Explorer, MJM will present Marella with the installation of the VYV Technology on the Discovery's wet units.

According to MJM, this will provide additional antimicrobial coverage within the cabin spaces, in accordance with the new environmental wellness standards.

This renovation project will also benefit both MJM and the local economy by creating a number of new job openings in Newry, Mourne, and Down.

“We are continually adapting and enhancing our offerings to match the new ways of operating in the cruise industry, post-pandemic. Through our partnership with Vyv, we can present solutions to Marella that facilitates safeguarding measures alongside the delivery of our bespoke turnkey outfitting expertise, all without compromising on the quality and craftsmanship synonymous with our company values,” said Gary Annett, CEO, MJM Marine.

“We are delighted to present more opportunities back to the community, adding to the multi-skilled and accomplished MJM workforce that consistently deliver the highest caliber of outfitting onboard every project,” he added.

“Teaming up with MJM Marine and LightPartner Lichtsysteme GmbH & Co. KG creates a winning partnership for playing an important role in the wellness and sustainability measures implemented onboard Marella cruise ships by helping to satisfy the demand for demonstrable environmental wellness features. Once installed, our overhead lighting technology works non-stop to protect the environments passengers and crew frequent from many common germs, so they can cruise without worry,” commented Colleen Costello, CEO, VYV.