Keel Laid for Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas at Chantiers

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas' construction reached the first major milestone today as the keel was laid at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France for the Oasis-class ship.

The LNG-powered ship is set to debut in spring 2024.

“The keel laying for Utopia of the Seas represents the first milestone of an incredible ship and the next step toward a bolder, thrilling future for Royal Caribbean and vacations,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Utopia’s debut in 2024, on the heels of Icon of the Seas setting sail in fall 2023, will build on a new, exciting chapter that is set to redefine family vacations and getaways for all ages in ways we’ll soon reveal.”

At the ceremony, the working teams constructing Utopia watched as newly minted coins were placed in the ship’s first 948-ton (860 metric tons) steel block. The longstanding maritime tradition calls for coins, representing Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, to bring luck during the construction process and while the ship is at sea.

“Today, we are celebrating with Royal Caribbean International an important tradition and milestone for Utopia of the Seas” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The construction of Utopia is an exciting opportunity for the Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams that are aiming to make this cruise ship one of the most environmentally friendly ships in the world equipped with new generation dual-fuel engines.”