Windstar Cruises Opens New Miami Office

Windstar Cruises has officially opened its new headquarters office in Doral, Miami with a party on Wednesday June 29.

The line moved its office across the country from Seattle, WA, where it had been previously headquartered.

The small ship cruise line marked its official relocation to Miami at its new office at 8400 NW 36th St. (Suite 520) with a grand opening ceremony followed by an open house on Wednesday.

Local businesses, partners, vendors, media, and government officials were in attendance.

“We are all so excited to open our new headquarters of Windstar Cruises here in Miami, the center of the universe in cruising,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “This new location allows us to collaborate closely with our vendors, partners, travel agents, and fleet. The location here in Doral is perfect for Windstar.”

Prelog said a Miami office is beneficial for building industry relationships and attracting new talent. It also enables operations employees in Miami to be closer to the line’s ships and crew as they pass through Florida and shorten flight times to the ships in Europe and the Caribbean.

Guests enjoyed food, drinks, entertainment, and the much-anticipated unveiling of the office mural created by Fountainhead Arts-commissioned artist TYPOE. Windstar has partnered with Fountainhead Arts, a Miami-based arts organization dedicated to elevating and supporting artists, to commission local artists to paint murals on each of the three Star Plus Class yachts,

In addition to the office mural. Guests at the party also had the chance to meet James Beard Foundation Chef Jennifer Hill Booker, who recently sailed with Windstar on a culinary cruise as the guest chef. Windstar is the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation and has a series of culinary sailings and other special dishes + programming on board.