Seabourn Takes Delivery of New Expedition Cruise Ship

Seabourn has taken delivery of its first expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture, today during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The Seabourn Venture is the first of the line's two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships and the newest expedition ship in the industry, with a sister ship set to follow in 2023.

"Today is so incredibly special and important as we take ownership of our first ultra-luxury expedition ship and welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family," said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. "The Mariotti team has done a wonderful job in the building of the ship and bringing Adam Tihany's stunning design vision to life. Seabourn Venture will raise the bar in ultra-luxury expedition travel, and we look forward to introducing her to the world as she sets sail to explore remote destinations from the polar regions in the Arctic to the southernmost continent of Antarctica."

"Someone well known in the cruise industry said, 'She is not another expedition ship or a luxury cruise ship. She is Seabourn the Venture and when she begins sailing next month, she will be the world's finest luxury expedition ship.' I totally agree with him," said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti. "Seabourn Venture is the fairest one of all, ice class PC6 certified to call polar routes. Since we started building Seabourn Venture, the world has literally changed before our eyes, requiring unexpected efforts. The great dedication and passion of the team made by T. Mariotti and subcontractors with Seabourn have been the keys to success," he added.