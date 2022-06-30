AIDA Highlights Kiel Woche 2022

AIDA Cruises played a key role in Kiel Week (Kieler Woche) as the AIDAbella helped close the sailing and summer festival last week with a combination of a 10-minute fireworks and a drone laser show “Starry Magic over Kiel.”

"For our guests and crew of the AIDAbella it was something very special to be right in the middle of it at the end of Kiel Week. We not only saw the fireworks from the first row on deck, but also felt the goosebumps. An emotional start to the voyage that we will all remember for a long time" was how Captain Andreas Etzien described the event from aboard the ship.

In addition to AIDAbella, the AIDAnova and AIDAluna were in Kiel during the festivities.

According to the organizers, a total of three million visitors were said to have participated in Kiel Week 2022.

AIDA said that visitors included people who booked cruises on site at the AIDA Vacation World at the port.