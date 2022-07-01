Coral Expands Deployment to Japan and Philippines in 2023

Coral Expeditions is expanding deployment with a series of itineraries to the Small Islands of Japan and the Philippines in 2023, according to a press release.

The Coral Adventurer will set sail from Guam for the first of several expeditions in September 2023, and the voyages will allow guests to visit historic sites such as Tinian, Torishima, and Iwo Jima, as per the company.

The first leg of the trip also includes stops at the Japanese Ryukyu, Ogasawara, and Izu archipelagos, while the return leg involves stops at the Taroko Gorge National Park in Taiwan, the 19th century Cabo Engano lighthouse on Palaui Island, and the site of Macarthur's beach landing at Tacloban in the Philippines. Through these journeys, Coral Expeditions continues the theme of visits to remote islands that are of historical, biological, or anthropological importance.

“This is the Japan that most visitors have not seen,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director, Coral Expeditions. “Very few local Japanese people have ventured into these hard-to-reach coastal communities of southern Japan, let alone western travelers. These islands are a mix of ancient traditions, unique landscapes, and rare wildlife and an area we have long sought to explore.”

Sample Itineraries:

Journey To Japan

Duration: 14 nights

Departure Date: September 8, 2023

Homeporting: Guam

Stops: Tokyo, Tinian, Iwo Jima, Rota, Pagan, Maug, Chichijima, Hahajima, Mukujima, Hachijojima, Shimizu

Through the Heart of Japan

Duration: 14 nights

Departure Date: September 23, 2023

Homeporting: Tokyo

Stops: Shimizu, Kobe, Jeju Island (South Korea), Goto Islands, Fukuoka

Though Japan’s Ryukyu Islands

Duration: 16 nights

Departure Date: October 7, 2023

Homeporting: Fukuoka

Stops: Keelung, Ryukyu Islands, Nagasaki, Okinawa Islands, Kerama Islands, Yakujima, Iriomote

Island Trails of the Philippines

Duration: 16 nights

Departure Date: October 24, 2023

Homeporting: Keelung

Stops: Manila, Luzon, Palaui Island, Catanduanes, Cuatro Islas, Marinduque