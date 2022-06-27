Norwegian Getaway Returns to North America After Shortened Baltic Season

The Norwegian Getaway is kicking off a summer season in North America today.

Replacing previously cancelled deployment in the Baltic, the program includes cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is first embarking on a short cruise to Mexico and the Bahamas.

In addition to Cozumel, the five-night sailing features a stop in Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island destination.

After the initial cruise, the 2014-built ship is set to offering week-long Caribbean voyages from its Florida homeport through late August.

With a regular itinerary, the Getaway will sail seven-night cruises to Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay.

In September, the vessel repositions to New York City for a short season sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Before returning to Port Canaveral later that month, the ship offers five- to ten-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Bermuda.

In addition to King’s Wharf, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, the cruises also feature visits to U.S. ports, such as Norfolk.

After seeing the port of St. Petersburg removed from its itineraries earlier this year, the Getaway had most of its Baltic program dropped in March.

At the time, Norwegian cited Russia’s war against Ukraine to cancel the ship’s original schedule between mid-June and late November.

A total of four itineraries in Northern Europe, however, were left untouched, with the 144,000-ton ship arriving in the Baltic for a shortened season in early May.

After an 18-month operational pause, the 4,000-guest vessel resumed service in September 2021.

As the sixth ship to welcome guests back for Norwegian Cruise Line after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Getaway returned with a series of cruises in the Mediterranean.

A sister to the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Getaway originally entered service in 2014.