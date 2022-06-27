Aurora Joins Forces With UpSchool to Provide Arctic Education

Aurora Expeditions has partnered with the education platform UpSchool and will offer students a trip to the Arctic in June 2022, with an aim to educate them on the global importance of the polar region, according to a press release.

The upcoming trip will be followed by a 10-week course that will investigate the role that this region plays in the lives of all humans on the planet. It will assist students in better understanding how the everyday choices we all make impact the health of the planet. The course participants will be encouraged to develop a plan to alter the way their community lives in order to contribute to a positive environmental impact, according to the Aurora Expeditions.

UpSchool, which also collaborates with the United Nations Association of Australia, Canva, and the Jane Goodall Institute, offers free courses and resources for children and teachers. It is currently used by over 1,000 teachers in 110 countries, with approximately 30,000 children attending class each week in countries such as Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Ukraine.

“Enrichment, education, deepening connections to the remote regions we visit and creating ambassadors for the protection of the environment is of huge importance to our company, and this partnership is one of many actions we are taking as part of a far-reaching sustainability in action plan,” Aurora Expeditions Chief Executive Michael Heath stated.

“If you cannot take the child to the world, then bring the world to them," Co-founder of UpSchool Gavin McCormack said. “Children need to be emotionally invested in a project if they are going to demonstrate the determination and perseverance required to make a real and tangible difference in the way the world works. Throughout this ten-week course, we aim to bring the wonders of the Arctic to the fingertips of every child on Earth.”