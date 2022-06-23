Viking Saturn Floated Out At Fincantieri

Viking Saturn

The Viking Saturn was floated out on Thursday at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard in presence of Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri.

The Godmother of the ceremony was Elena Del Mastro, a shipyard employee.

The 930-guest ship will debut in 2023 and is the tenth in a series of up to 16 being built by Fincantieri for Viking.

The Viking Mars was delivered earlier this year while the Viking Neptune follows in the fourth quarter.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Solarglide

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA