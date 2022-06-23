Viking Saturn Floated Out At Fincantieri

The Viking Saturn was floated out on Thursday at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard in presence of Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri.

The Godmother of the ceremony was Elena Del Mastro, a shipyard employee.

The 930-guest ship will debut in 2023 and is the tenth in a series of up to 16 being built by Fincantieri for Viking.

The Viking Mars was delivered earlier this year while the Viking Neptune follows in the fourth quarter.