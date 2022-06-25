Celestyal Cruises Launch Greek Isle Getaways Sale

Celestyal Cruises has announced sale prices for its summer, fall, and winter cruises, which reach up to 44 percent off between now and July 11, 2022, according to a press release.

The company announced that all sales will include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience, with unlimited access to food and drinks, while all prices listed are per person, based on double occupancy of the stateroom.

“For travelers who might have delayed their summer vacation plans or have been reluctant to travel to Europe due to the rising costs of air travel, Celestyal Cruises is pleased to offer the best value at sea this summer and beyond to offset those air fares,” said Celestyal Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer Leslie Peden.

“Our all-inclusive vacations have always been extremely good value, and now we are making them even more affordable and bringing that dream Greek Isles cruise within reach for more North Americans.”

Sample Summer Itineraries:

Iconic Aegean

Sale Price: $352

Starting Price: $610

Savings: 42%

Length: 3 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini

Idyllic Aegean

Sale Price: $845

Starting Price: $1,500

Savings: 44%

Length: 7 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos, Milos

Iconic Aegean (4 nights)

Sale Price: $461

Starting Price: $770

Length: 4 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Santorini

Eclectic Aegean

Sale Price: $695

Starting Price: $1,250

Length: 7 nights

Homeporting: Athens, Istanbul

Stops: Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos, Santorini

Sample Fall and Winter Itineraries:

Three Continents

Sale Price: $845

Starting Price: $1,250

Length: 7 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece

Steps of Paul

Date: October 15, 2022

Sale Price: $1,095

Starting Price: $1,500

Length: 7 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Thessaloniki, Kavala, and Patmos in Greece, Istanbul, Dikili, and Kusadasi in Turkey

Christmas 2022

Date: December 17, 2022

Sale Price: $1,309

Starting Price: $1,570

Length: 10 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Thessaloniki and Rhodes in Greece, Izmir (Turkey), Egypt, Israel, Cyprus

New Years’

Date: December 27, 2022

Sale Price: $1,103

Starting Price: $1,500

Length: 8 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece, Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey

Christmas and New Years’

Sale Price: $2,073

Starting Price: $2,730

Length: 18 nights

Homeporting: Athens

Stops: Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece, Izmir, Kusadasi, and Istanbul in Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus