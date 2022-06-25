Celestyal Cruises Launch Greek Isle Getaways Sale
Celestyal Cruises has announced sale prices for its summer, fall, and winter cruises, which reach up to 44 percent off between now and July 11, 2022, according to a press release.
The company announced that all sales will include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience, with unlimited access to food and drinks, while all prices listed are per person, based on double occupancy of the stateroom.
“For travelers who might have delayed their summer vacation plans or have been reluctant to travel to Europe due to the rising costs of air travel, Celestyal Cruises is pleased to offer the best value at sea this summer and beyond to offset those air fares,” said Celestyal Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer Leslie Peden.
“Our all-inclusive vacations have always been extremely good value, and now we are making them even more affordable and bringing that dream Greek Isles cruise within reach for more North Americans.”
Sample Summer Itineraries:
Iconic Aegean
Sale Price: $352
Starting Price: $610
Savings: 42%
Length: 3 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini
Idyllic Aegean
Sale Price: $845
Starting Price: $1,500
Savings: 44%
Length: 7 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos, Milos
Iconic Aegean (4 nights)
Sale Price: $461
Starting Price: $770
Length: 4 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Santorini
Eclectic Aegean
Sale Price: $695
Starting Price: $1,250
Length: 7 nights
Homeporting: Athens, Istanbul
Stops: Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos, Santorini
Sample Fall and Winter Itineraries:
Three Continents
Sale Price: $845
Starting Price: $1,250
Length: 7 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece
Steps of Paul
Date: October 15, 2022
Sale Price: $1,095
Starting Price: $1,500
Length: 7 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Thessaloniki, Kavala, and Patmos in Greece, Istanbul, Dikili, and Kusadasi in Turkey
Christmas 2022
Date: December 17, 2022
Sale Price: $1,309
Starting Price: $1,570
Length: 10 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Thessaloniki and Rhodes in Greece, Izmir (Turkey), Egypt, Israel, Cyprus
New Years’
Date: December 27, 2022
Sale Price: $1,103
Starting Price: $1,500
Length: 8 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece, Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey
Christmas and New Years’
Sale Price: $2,073
Starting Price: $2,730
Length: 18 nights
Homeporting: Athens
Stops: Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), Santorini and Volos in Greece, Izmir, Kusadasi, and Istanbul in Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus