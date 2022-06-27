Norwegian Ports Get Grants for More Shore Power

Norwegian Enova has awarded more grants supporting the development of shore power for cruise ships. Enova is a state agency owned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment to support and promote more environmentally friendly energy consumption and production, as well as the development of energy and climate technology.

Molde og Romsdal Havn received a grant of NOK 13.5 million to install shore power in Åndalsnes. In addition, Enova announced support for four more installations, including Ålesund, Stavanger and Bergen for grants totaling NOK 34 million.

Plans call for these installations to be completed and functional by 2023.

Enova said that this is its 13th round of funding for shore power since 2016. It has since offered grants totaling NOK 842 million for 119 shore power projects.

At press time, only two Norwegian ports actually have shore power that is up and running for cruise ships, Kristiansand and Bergen, while installations are underway elsewhere. Other ports offer shore power for ferries.