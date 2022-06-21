Four Antarctica Departures Added for National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions has added four Antarctica departures aboard National Geographic Resolution, between October and November, to kickstart the 2022/2023 season, according to a press release.

The 126-guest National Geographic Resolution will bring its early-season passengers to Antarctica and other stops, including The Falklands, South Georgia, and Patagonia.

Guests who book any of Lindblad Expeditions' National Geographic Resolution's newly added trips will receive complimentary round-trip flights from Miami to Santiago, Chile, as well as charter flights to Ushuaia to board the ship, as per the company.

Lindblad Expeditions’ rates on all four departures are per person, based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin. Guests for the South Georgia and The Falklands voyage will receive special incentives, including 25% off single cabins and a free ticket with three full-paying guests.

Information about National Geographic Resolution’s departures:

South Georgia and The Falklands:

Departure Date: October 4, 2022

Length: 19 days

Stops: South Georgia, The Falklands

Rate: $23,090

Antarctica, South Georgia, and The Falklands

Departure Date: October 19, 2022

Length: 24 days

Stops: South Georgia, The Falklands, Antarctica

Rate: $26,410

Journey To Antarctica: The White Continent

Departure Date: November 8, 2022

Length14 days

Stop: Antarctica

Rate: $15,380

Antarctica and Patagonia: Legendary Ice and Epic Fjords

Departure Date: November 18, 2022

Length: 20 days

Stops: Patagonia, Antarctica

Rate: $21,040