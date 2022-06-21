Cruise Restart: Here Are the Ships Yet to Return

With the cruising restart now reaching most of the world’s fleet, Cruise Industry News looks at the cruise vessels that are yet to return to service.

Here’s the list of ships that haven’t returned to their sailing schedules since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Ship: Celebrity Infinity

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2001

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itineraries: Caribbean and Bahamas

First cruise: June 25, 2022

Ship: Le Ponant

Cruise Line: Ponant

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 64

Built: 1991

Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Itineraries: Croatia and the Adriatic

First Cruise: July 10, 2022

Ship: Pacific Encounter

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2002

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Itineraries: Australia Domestic Cruising

First Cruise: August 27, 2022

Ship: Diamond Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2004

Homeport: San Diego (California)

Itineraries: California Coast, Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez

First Cruise: September 1, 2022

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2004

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itineraries: Mexico and Hawaii

First Cruise: September 24, 2022

Ship: Volendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 1999

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Itineraries: Mediterranean and Holy Land

First cruise: September 24, 2022

Ship: Costa Favolosa

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeport: Tarragona (Spain)

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: October 7, 2022

Ship: Pacific Adventure

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2001

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Itineraries: Ocean Getaway

First Cruise: October 22, 2022

Ship: Ambition

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,200

Built: 1999

Homeport: Tilbury (England)

Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe

First cruise: March 3, 2023

Ship: Braemar

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 977

Built: 1993

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itineraries: Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe

First cruise: April 28, 2023

Ship: Costa Magica

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720

Built: 2004

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: TBD

First Cruise: TBD

Ship: Costa Serena

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2007

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: Asia

First Cruise: TBD

Ship: Costa Atlantica

Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2000

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: Asia

First Cruise: TBD

Ship: Costa Mediterranea

Cruise Line: Carnival China (CSSC)

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: TBD

Itineraries: Asia

First Cruise: TBD

Other active vessels that haven’t started guest operations since the beginning of the pandemic:

Stella Australis (Cruceros Australis)

Heritage Adventurer (Heritage Expeditions)

The Ushuaia (Antarpply Expeditions)

National Geographic Islander II (Lindblad Expeditions)

Astoria Grande (Astoria Grande)

Expedition (G Adventures)

Pacific World (Peace Boat)

Ambition (Ambassador Cruise Line)

Golden Horizon (Tradewind Voyages)

AIDAvita (recently sold to new owners)

In addition to the mentioned ships, there are laid up ships with new owners in Greece, plus the fleet of several local brands in China have also remained out of service since early 2020, plus the Crystal Cruises fleet and two Genting ships.