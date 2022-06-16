Costa Toscana Christened in Barcelona

The new Costa Toscana has been christened in Barcelona by Chanel, a young singer, actress and dancer who enjoyed great success in Spain and in all Europe after her exhibition during the 2022 Eurovison Song Contest.

Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises commented: “It is a great thrill to celebrate the christening of our Costa Toscana in Barcelona, a city to which we are particularly attached and where we have been at home since the beginning of our history.

"For this occasion, we have organized an event to celebrate the start of a summer that marks the serene resumption of travel and vacations. The event also features the excellence of Costa's offerings in all aspects, from high gastronomy to high quality entertainment, to unique experiences ashore," he said.

"According to recent market research, nearly 14 million Europeans are dreaming of taking a cruise in the next 12 months, and cruises are among the trips with the highest potential to meet the needs of destinations exploration. We must take advantage of this upswing to promote a more sustainable tourism that respects the environment and values local communities. Our commitment is expressed not only through technologically advanced ships such as the LNG-powered Costa Toscana, but also by supporting innovative projects whose scope goes beyond the tourism sector, such as Chef Ángel León’s project."

She joined ship’s Captain Pietro Sinisi for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in which a bottle was shattered on the ship's prow, as per maritime tradition.

The event was hosted by two exceptional masters of ceremonies: Carlos Sobera and Flora Gonzalez, two real stars of Spanish television well loved by the general public.

The ceremony was then closed by a performance of the Italian artist Andrea Casta, a "globetrotter" violinist who has performed all over the world with his electric violin and his unique luminous bow.

Among the guests were Spanish celebrities, such as "El Sevilla".

As the ship leaves Barcelona on the way to Valencia, guests can look forward to a performance by Meduza, a famous Italian trio of house music producers, who will host an exclusive DJ set onboard. The aperitif and gala dinner will be signed by Spanish chef Ángel León known as the “chef of sea” who has been awarded 3 Michelin stars with his restaurant Aponiente.

Costa Cruises and Ángel León are further strengthening their collaboration, addressing a theme that both have long been committed to, which is environmental sustainability. Through her Costa Cruises’ Foundation, Costa Cruises is supporting a worldwide pioneering project: the development of the "marine grain."

Restaurant Aponiente's research center has started the cultivation of the Zostera marina in the Bay of Cadiz. The Zostera marina is a plant that helps generate greater marine biodiversity, thus enriching the ecosystem. Thanks the support of Costa Cruises’ Foundation, the cultivated area of the ocean garden, which is currently about 3,000 m2, can be expanded, in order to promote the project and export Zostera marina to new coastal areas, the company said.

Costa will sail 10 ships this summer, with the Toscana offering a week-long Western Mediterranean program,