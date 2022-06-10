Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Reveal Expedition to the Arabian Coast

Le Bougainville

In 2023, Ponant is set to collaborate with Smithsonian Journeys on a series of co-branded sailings.

Each of the 21 departures will be led by two Smithsonian Journeys Experts, whether an art historian, a solar astrophysicist at NASA, or a North African international relations expert, whose expertise and knowledge will shed new light on the destination, the company said.

Among the new sailings is a nine-day journey along the Arabian coast aboard the Le Bougainville, sailing January 6 - 14, 2023, with stops in Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, as well as lesser-known regional jewels like the island of Sir Bani Yas, and Oman’s “Norway of Arabia," the peninsula of Musandam.

The trip’s Experts include Karl Eikenberry, the former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, who will lead discussions centered on Middle East affairs and help travelers develop a more nuanced understanding of the region.

After sailing south along Oman’s eastern coast, the ship will arrive in the city of Fujairah. The voyage ends in Muscat, Oman.

 

Qatar

