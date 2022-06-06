Carnival Cruise Line Completes Four-City Agentpalooza Bus Tour

Carnival Cruise Line completed its four-city Agentpalooza bus tour to celebrate the line’s 50th Birthday and thank travel advisors for their support.

According to a statement, in total, nearly 3,500 travel advisors joined the festivities, and $53,270 was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the events.

Taking place from June 1-4, the bus tour kicked off in Philadelphia, with a special visit from Carnival President Christine Duffy, and then moved to Baltimore and Norfolk before concluding in Charlotte.

Hosted by Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez and Carnival Cruise Director Christian De La Rosa, the outdoor festival-style birthday parties included activities inspired by Carnival’s onboard experiences and the line’s birthday, interactive learning games, one-on-one time with the line’s sales leadership and team and the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including cruise giveaways.

“Agentpalooza’s kickoff in Philadelphia set the bar incredibly high, but I have to say, the rest of our bus tour was equally energetic and fun, and we are so grateful to everyone who was a part of it,” said Perez. “It is so special to connect with our travel advisor community in person. And of course, we are so proud to be able to make such a meaningful contribution to our partners at St. Jude, thanks to all of the generous donations by our travel partners both in-person and virtually!”

Travel advisors had the opportunity to sign the bus and leave their permanent mark on this year’s event, and several of Carnival’s most tenured travel advisor partners in each city participated in a birthday cake cutting.