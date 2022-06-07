Cruise Restart: 21 Additional Ships Resuming Service in June

While several cruise lines now have their entire fleets back in service, more vessels continue to resume service for other brands.

In June, a total of 21 vessels and over 25,000 berths are expected to reenter service around the world.

Although a good part of the cruise ships are welcoming passengers back for the first time since March 2020, some vessels are also returning from short, in-between deployments operational pauses.

With the additions, 365 cruise ships will be in service during the month, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Here’s the complete list of ships returning in June:

Ship: Costa Pacifica

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2009

Homeport: Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean

First Cruise: June 4

Ship: MSC Orchestra

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2007

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Cruise: June 4

Ship: MSC Musica

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2006

Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic

First Cruise: June 5

Ship: Queen Victoria

Cruise Line: Cunard

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2007

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Mediterranean and Northern Europe

First Cruise: June 5

Ship: Seabourn Sojourn

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 450

Built: 2010

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece), La Valletta (Malta), Barcelona (Spain) and more

Itinerary: Mediterranean

First Cruise: June 6

Ship: Silver Shadow

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 396

Built: 2000

Homeport: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary: Alaska

First cruise: June 9

Ship: Costa Fortuna

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720

Built: 2003

Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Ijmuiden (Netherlands)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

First cruise: June 11

Ship: Westerdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

First Cruise: June 12

Ship: Genting Dream

Cruise Line: Resorts World Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,400

Built: 2016

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

First Cruise: June 15

Ship: Coral Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2002

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Itinerary: Australia Domestic Cruising

First Cruise: June 16

Ship: Celebrity Infinity

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2001

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

First cruise: June 25

Other vessels returning to service in June: