Cruise Restart: 21 Additional Ships Resuming Service in June
While several cruise lines now have their entire fleets back in service, more vessels continue to resume service for other brands.
In June, a total of 21 vessels and over 25,000 berths are expected to reenter service around the world.
Although a good part of the cruise ships are welcoming passengers back for the first time since March 2020, some vessels are also returning from short, in-between deployments operational pauses.
With the additions, 365 cruise ships will be in service during the month, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
Here’s the complete list of ships returning in June:
Ship: Costa Pacifica
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2009
Homeport: Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean
First Cruise: June 4
Ship: MSC Orchestra
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2007
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
First Cruise: June 4
Ship: MSC Musica
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2006
Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic
First Cruise: June 5
Ship: Queen Victoria
Cruise Line: Cunard
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2007
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Mediterranean and Northern Europe
First Cruise: June 5
Ship: Seabourn Sojourn
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 450
Built: 2010
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece), La Valletta (Malta), Barcelona (Spain) and more
Itinerary: Mediterranean
First Cruise: June 6
Ship: Silver Shadow
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 396
Built: 2000
Homeport: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Itinerary: Alaska
First cruise: June 9
Ship: Costa Fortuna
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720
Built: 2003
Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany) and Ijmuiden (Netherlands)
Itinerary: Northern Europe
First cruise: June 11
Ship: Westerdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2004
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
First Cruise: June 12
Ship: Genting Dream
Cruise Line: Resorts World Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,400
Built: 2016
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
First Cruise: June 15
Ship: Coral Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2002
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Itinerary: Australia Domestic Cruising
First Cruise: June 16
Ship: Celebrity Infinity
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2001
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
First cruise: June 25
Other vessels returning to service in June:
- Silver Explorer (Silversea)
- Le Dumont d’Urville (Ponant)
- Ocean Endeavour (Adventure Canada)
- Blue Sapphire (Selectum Blu Cruises)
- Ortelius (Oceanwide Expeditions)
- Variety Voyager (Variety Cruises)
- Panorama (Variety Cruises)
- Seaventure (Viva Expedition Cruises)
- Aegean Odyssey (Road Scholar)
- Star Pride (Windstar Cruises)