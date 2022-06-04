MSC Orchestra Returns to Europe for Summer Season

The MSC Orchestra is kicking off its summer program today in Genoa, Italy.

After returning from a winter season in South Africa, the MSC Cruises vessel is set to offer various itineraries in the Western Mediterranean over the next few months.

The Musica-class ship is initially sailing a series of short cruises to Italy, Spain and France.

The four- and five-night itineraries allow guests to embark in Genoa, Barcelona and Marseille, which some also featuring an additional stop in Palma de Mallorca.

On June 27, the Orchestra starts a program of longer cruises that also include visits to Portugal and Sardinia.

With ten-nights and several homeports, the ship’s regular itinerary features sails to Lisbon, Cádiz, Málaga, Alicante, Minorca, Marseille and Olbia.

In October, the Orchestra is set to return to South Africa for another winter season serving the local market.

Upon completing its Mediterranean program, the vessel departs on a positioning cruise that sails from Genoa to Durban.

The 24-night voyage visits a total of nine ports in the Indian Ocean, Red Sea and Mediterranean, and also features a full transit of the Suez Canal, in addition to overnight stops in the Seychelles and Mauritius.

Third in a series of four ships known as the Musica Class, the MSC Orchestra originally entered service in 2007.

The vessel can carry 2,550 passengers in 1,275 staterooms of which over 80 percent feature an ocean view.

The ship has five dining venues, including two main dining rooms, two self-service restaurants and a specialty venue, the Shanghai Chinese Restaurant.

The 92,400-ton ship is also equipped with ten bars, including two on the outer decks, three meeting and conference rooms, a large outdoor LED screen, and a large spa.

As the first ship to resume service for MSC Cruises in June, the MSC Orchestra will be followed by the MSC Musica on June 5.

The vessel completes the company’s restart program, marking the return of its entire 19-ship fleet.