Silversea Returns to Australia with Wide Array of Cruise Options

Returning to the country after a two-year hiatus, Silversea Cruises is offering both its expedition and traditional luxury product in Australia over the coming months.

Marking the return of the luxury brand to the region, the Silver Explorer will arrive in Australian waters on June 4.

One of the company’s expedition ships, the 144-guest vessel is offering a program of ten-night itineraries in the Kimberley region.

Taking place through early August, the expeditions sail between Broome and Darwin, taking guests to destinations that include Wyndham, the Swift Bay, the Hunter River, the Ashmore Reef and the Freshwater Cove.

The program will be followed by two special, 17-night expedition sailings in Western Australia.

The one-way itineraries sail between Darwin and Fremantle and feature vsits to unusual destinations beyond the Kimberley region, such as the Abrolhos Islands, the Dirk Hartog Island and the Dampier Archipelago.

Silversea’s traditional luxury ships are also returning to Australia for the 2022-2023 season.

The Silver Muse, the Silver Whisper and the Silver Shadow are set to sail in the region during the upcoming winter season, offering a wide selection of cruises and itineraries.

After resuming service in Alaska in May, the Silver Muse will be the first to arrive. Starting in December, the 2017-built vessel is set to offer different itineraries that include visits to Fremantle, Albany, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Cairns, Townsville, Newcastle, Fraser Island and more.

Before concluding its local season in mid-February, the Muse is also offering cruises to New Zealand, with itineraries sailing ports such as Dunedin, Auckland and Picton.

The Silver Whisper, meanwhile, arrives in January. The 396-guest vessel is set to offer a series of cruises 15- and 16-night cruises between Auckland and Sydney that feature calls in Melbourne, Eden, Hobart, Akaroa, Wellington, Napier and more.

In late February, the vessel departs for Asia with a positioning cruise via Australia. The 18-night itinerary links Sydney to Singapore and includes visits to Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns and Darwin, in addition to several ports in Indonesia.

Completing the company’s offer in the region, the Silver Shadow will also offer itineraries between Australia and New Zealand during early 2023.