Ambassador Cruise Line Goes with Telenor Maritime

Ambassador Cruise Line has worked with Telenor Maritime on the network design and installation, providing a suite of connectivity products for the cruise line’s first ship, Ambience.

According to a press release the solution is a combination of Ku-band VSAT and mobile broadband backhaul, that will provide connectivity to passengers’ devices when roaming into the mobile network onboard.

Bandwidth will also be used by Ambassador Cruise Line to provide competitively priced WiFi to guests and crew

VSAT backhaul has traditionally been expensive, and for small cruise lines, it has been difficult to negotiate better prices given the relatively low volume. According to a statement, Telenor Maritime’s flexible capacity model for smaller fleets gives customers great flexibility to scale capacity to demand, at an affordable price.

“We are sailing in Europe, Caribbean, North America and Greenland - such global coverage comes at a cost. With Telenor Maritime’s flexible business model and global connectivity, we can be sure that we are paying the right price for the capacity we need," said Gary Hides, Chief Technology Officer at Ambassador Cruise Line.

Telenor Maritime said it has over 400 roaming agreements worldwide, ensuring that Ambience’s passengers can stay connected with their friends and family at home, during their cruise vacation.