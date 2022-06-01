Whitewater

Heineken Silver Launching Now in Cruise and Ferry Sector

Launching now in the global cruise and ferry sector, Heineken Silver is a new, extra-refreshing lager brewed to 4% ABV, crafted using an ice-cold brewing process at -1°C to create a crisp flavor and subtle finish, according to a press release.

The company said it was perfectly suited to the cruise market with its accessible, extra refreshing taste and crisp, subtle finish.

Heineken Silver is carefully balanced to provide a lighter drinking profile that works across a wide spectrum of drinking occasions.

Christian Klimpke, Global Account Manager Cruises, HEINEKEN Global Duty Free, explained the rationale for Heineken Silver: “With its refreshing and easy-to-drink taste profile, Heineken® Silver is the ideal on-board drink for any occasion.  Our research shows rising consumer demand for mindful consumption with accessible, premium and lighter style, lower alcohol drinks – a trend growing at 40% in the last five years, across all age groups and especially notable among Millennials, Gen Y and Gen Z drinkers.

“Heineken Silver is both accessible and inclusive, wrapped in a supercool, contemporary look, making it ideal for social occasions and perfect for the cruise and ferry market.  We believe that 4% ABV is a ‘sweet spot’, delivering the balance consumers desire and, as lager under-indexes with Gen Y and Gen Z drinkers, Heineken® Silver is a huge opportunity for us to engage with this crucial audience. We are taking a holistic approach to the launch of Heineken Silver, with activations for consumers, end customers and crew," he said.

Heineken Silver has been brewed with the same traditional ingredients used across the brand’s 149-year heritage: water, barley malt, hop extract and the classic A-Yeast. 

The company said that Heineken® Silver is unmistakably aligned to the classic original taste profile.

Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at HEINEKEN, said: “Heineken Silver was brewed to be an all-round crowd pleaser, and the perfect partner to celebrate authentic moments of joy and real beer moments. It is crafted with all the same pure, natural ingredients we know people love from our original recipe.”

Heineken Silver is now listing in cruise and ferry markets across Europe from the start of summer 2022 and will then follow in the US market by 2023.  It is initially available in 330ml bottles. 

