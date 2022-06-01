Paul Gauguin Offering New Family Experiences in French Polynesia

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a naturalist-led Moana Explorer Program for the Paul Gauguin's youngsters guests in French Polynesia on select cruises.

The program includes experiences that encourage guests aged 7-15 years, such as visiting a sea turtle care center, playing real-life beach "Survivor," snorkeling in pristine reefs and getting to know the unique Tahitian culture.

The Moana Explorer Program on the Paul Gauguin was created in partnership with the Te mana o te moana foundation whose is a nonprofit organization to act for the protection of the Polynesian marine environment and sea turtles.

Guests will be able to attend sessions on specific topics, such as plastic pollution and its effect on marine life, saving coral reefs, or insight into sharks and stingrays. On longer itineraries, yooung guestsw ill learn about dolphins and visit a local village.

The program will consist of video presentations, games and discussions around each topic in order to prepare the youngsters people for their experiences on the islands and to develop their skills.

The Program will be available in 2022 on select family voyages such as the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands sailings in July, the 10-night sailings in June, July and December and 11-night sailings in June and December.