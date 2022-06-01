Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Paul Gauguin Offering New Family Experiences in French Polynesia

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a naturalist-led Moana Explorer Program for the Paul Gauguin's youngsters guests in French Polynesia on select cruises.

The program includes experiences that encourage guests aged 7-15 years, such as visiting a sea turtle care center, playing real-life beach "Survivor," snorkeling in pristine reefs and getting to know the unique Tahitian culture.

The Moana Explorer Program on the Paul Gauguin was created in partnership with the Te mana o te moana foundation whose is a nonprofit organization to act for the protection of the Polynesian marine environment and sea turtles.

Guests will be able to attend sessions on specific topics, such as plastic pollution and its effect on marine life, saving coral reefs, or insight into sharks and stingrays. On longer itineraries, yooung guestsw ill learn about dolphins and visit  a local village.

The program will consist of video presentations, games and discussions around each topic in order to prepare the youngsters people for their experiences on the islands and to develop their skills.

The Program will be available in 2022 on select family voyages such as the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands sailings in July, the 10-night sailings in June, July and December and 11-night sailings in June and December.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Qatar

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Guernsey

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report