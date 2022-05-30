Cruise Ships Set For Return To Trinidad and Tobago

Cruise ships will be returning Trinidad and Tobago soon as the country changes rules for international tourism ahead of the 2022-2023 local season.

According to local news sources, starting on June 1, nationals and non-nationals arriving at the Caribbean nation will only be required to show proof of a negative PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 taken 48 hours before the arrival.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will be welcomed, a local report says citing government sources.

Who fails to show the negative test results will be asked to go into state-supervised quarantine at their own expanse.

Previously, tourists needed to present a specific travel document for the entry.

Known as TTravelPass, the authorization was issued by the local government and had to be requested in advance. Only fully vaccinated tourists were able to apply for the travel pass.

The move will allow cruise ships to return to Trinidad and Tobago for the 2022-2023, following a two-year-and-a-half year gap.

A popular destination in Southern Caribbean, the country has three major cruise destinations: Charlotteville, Scarborough and Port of Spain.

While the first is mostly visited by small and luxury ships, the other two ports are often part of itineraries of North American and European ships.

Cruise lines with scheduled calls at the nation include Princess Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, Marella Cruises, Phoenix Reisen, Oceania Cruises, Seabourn, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and more.

The Rhapsody of the Seas will the most regular visitor to the country during the upcoming cruise season.

Sailing from Barbados, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is offering a special program of Southern Caribbean and Central America itineraries that feature visits to Scarborough and Port of Spain.

In other news, Royal Caribbean has also announced a recruitment drive in the country. The Miami-based cruise line recently signed a deal to hire 2,000 locals as crew aboard company ships.