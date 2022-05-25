Norwegian Sun to Sail in the Canary Islands Instead of Asia for Winter Season

Citing local travel limitations, Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled the upcoming Asia season aboard the Norwegian Sun.

After resuming service for an Alaska program in early May, the 2001-built vessel was set to offer a series of itineraries to the Far East and Southeast Asia starting in October.

The five- to 12-night voyages featured visits to Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and more.

The 2,000-guest cruise ship will now sail in Europe instead, offering roundtrip itineraries to the Canary Islands during the 2022-2023 winter, the company said in a prepared statement.

“Given challenging and inconsistent local travel restrictions related to the public health environment in Asia, we have made the decision to reposition the Norwegian Sun,” the company said in the letter, which was sent to booked guests.

As a result, all the sailings aboard the vessel from October 11, 2022 through and including April 25, 2023 have been cancelled.

“We understand the desire to travel now more than ever, so we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Norwegian added.

According to the company, guests affected will automatically receive a full monetary refund of the fare paid to the form of payment provided at the time of reservation.

Bookings paid with previously issued Future Cruise Credits (FCC) will see 100 percent of the credits re-applied to the accounts of the original holders.

Additionally, all guests will receive 10 percent discount in the form of an FCC to be use in future bookings.

Norwegian will also cover airline-imposed change/cancellation fees up to $300 per person.

If guests “still wish to explore bucket-list-worthy destinations in Asia”, the 2023-2024 voyages to the region will be available for booking beginning on June 16, 2022, the company added.

The new Canary Islands itineraries haven’t been published yet.