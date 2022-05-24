Swan Hellenic's Vega Completes Sea Trials

Under construction at Helsinki Shipyard, Swan Hellenic's new Vega has recently completed sea trials.

Newbuild 517 completed sea trials on May 20, with all performance criteria met, said the shipyard in a statement.

According to Jonas Packalén, project manager, the tests went well as about 800 tests were completed and closed during the tests aboard the 152-guest ship.

Final touches are now being applied to the ship prior to her entry into revenue service for the iconic Swan Hellenic brand this summer. It follows the first ship, the SH Minerva, which recently completed her inaugural Antarctica deployment.

In addition, the line's third ship, the SH Diana, continues to progress as the last block arrived for the ship's superstructure of the weekend. A float out is scheduled for late summer with delivery scheduled for early 2023.