Swan Hellenic's Vega Completes Sea Trials

SH Vega

Under construction at Helsinki Shipyard, Swan Hellenic's new Vega has recently completed sea trials.

Newbuild 517 completed sea trials on May 20, with all performance criteria met, said the shipyard in a statement.

According to Jonas Packalén, project manager, the tests went well as about 800 tests were completed and closed during the tests aboard the 152-guest ship.

Final touches are now being applied to the ship prior to her entry into revenue service for the iconic Swan Hellenic brand this summer. It follows the first ship, the SH Minerva, which recently completed her inaugural Antarctica deployment.

In addition, the line's third ship, the SH Diana, continues to progress as the last block arrived for the ship's superstructure of the weekend. A float out is scheduled for late summer with delivery scheduled for early 2023.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Maryland

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report