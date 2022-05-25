Telenor Maritime to Provide Connectivity for Storylines

Telenor Maritime has assisted Storylines in designing with its onboard network and advised on best network architecture to ensure superior coverage and efficiency on the upcoming MV Narrative, which is set to be delivered in late 2024, according to a press release.

The MV Narrative’s complex network must cover a myriad of connectivity needs, both IoT and personal: OEMs, TV and entertainment, electronic door locks, the internal phone system and personal device connectivity among many others, the company said.

Telenor said it was preparing for working entrepreneurs running their businesses from the ship, including Storylines with their headquarters onboard.

With the largest business facilities at sea, the ship offers shared workspaces, private offices, a reception area, conference rooms and impressive event venues.

“Internet connectivity is a key component of today’s society, making it essential in everyday life; both for operational and leisure usage. Therefore, it is one of the key elements of Storylines’ IT projects. Storylines is committed to providing the best possible level of internet access, no matter what route the ship takes," said Dr. Krzysztof Kontek, Storylines IT and Telecom Manager.

“While working on the specification, we were impressed with the professionalism of the sales director and the engineers on the Telenor Maritime team. All the work was completed in a timely manner, and the management is very flexible in coming up with solutions that fully meet our conditions," he said. "Telenor Maritime is able to provide comprehensive solutions that fully meet our requirements and expectations. The work that Storylines and Telenor Maritime have conducted together thus far has been very smooth. We are pleased to be working with Telenor Maritime as a technology partner for Storylines’ ship MV Narrative.”